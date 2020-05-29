Nine arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in Fontana as rocks and bottles thrown at cars, buildings

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A dangerous scene developed in Fontana on Thursday as about 100 Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets.Police say a number of protesters were throwing rocks and bottles at cars and buildings. Windows at Fontana City Hall were also broken.The demonstrators blocked off streets near police headquarters, chanting slogans and then throwing bottles at police who moved in to de-escalate the protest.After multiple orders to disperse were given over a loudspeaker, nine people were arrested, police say. It took more than an hour for Fontana police, with help from other agencies, to disperse the crowd.