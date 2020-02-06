High school basketball coach assaulted by his players in incident caught on video, New Jersey police say

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey high school basketball coach was assaulted Tuesday night, allegedly by his own players.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark.

Authorities say a school official provided police with a social media post of the school employee, a JV coach, being assaulted by members of the basketball team.

The officers reportedly observed four members of the team assaulting the victim after they exited a bus upon returning from a basketball game in Livingston.

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."

The victim declined medical attention.

"I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don't represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we're proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyassaulthigh schoolcaught on videobasketballu.s. & worldteenagerssportscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale
Garcetti recall effort ends after organizers fall short in required signatures
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
Lakewood boy, 8, helps finds missing man with Alzheimer's
ICE agent shoots man in face during deportation fight
Show More
Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin program helping CA teens
San Bernardino mayor accused of sexual harassment, illegal financial activity
Gunman sought in deadly Artesia shooting
Gary Sinise awarded Patriot Award for his work helping veterans
Fire erupts at 15,000-square-foot commercial building in Banning
More TOP STORIES News