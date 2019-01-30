New Jersey high school special education teacher charged with having sex with student

BURLINGTON CO., N.J. --
Officials said a New Jersey high school teacher was charged with having sex late last year with a male student who attends the school.

Alexandra Reiner, 30, of Eastampton, was charged with second degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Reiner taught at Rancocas Valley Regional High School.


Reiner was taken into custody Tuesday at the Burlington County prosecutor's office in Mount Holly and will be held in the Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing, which houses Burlington County's female inmates.

Reiner, a special education teacher, was expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday in superior court.

The investigation began last week after district officials approached the prosecutor's office with information they had received concerning a possible inappropriate relationship between Reiner and the student.

Officials said an investigation revealed that the contact happened in December 2018 in Mount Holly and Lumberton.

The age of the victim and additional details about the incident are being withheld in an effort to protect his identity.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor's Office and the Mount Holly Police Department.
