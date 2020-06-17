Teen found hanged to death outside Texas school

Deputies responded to Ehrhardt Elementary School Tuesday at 8 p.m. to investigate the incident. The school is part of Klein ISD.
Overnight, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen's death appears to have been a suicide.
"Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself. There are currently no signs of foul play. Cause of death is pending autopsy," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet.
On Wednesday, the school district issued the following statement:
"On Tuesday night, an individual was found in distress on the property of Ehrhardt Elementary School. First responders immediately began attempts to save the individual's life. The individual did not survive. This matter remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Klein ISD grieves this tragedy. The district offers the full support of our counseling team to all members of the Klein community. If you are in need of support, please visit kleinisd.net/gethelp."
Sadly, this is the second incident this week after a man was found hanged to death in northwest Harris County.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273- 8255.
FBI released a statement on Monday on the recent hangings, saying:
The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether there are violations of federal law.
