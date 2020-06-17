Teen found hanged to death outside Texas school

Deputies in Texas say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a teen who died of hanging outside of Ehrhardt Elementary School.
Authorities say there is no foul play suspected in the death of a teen found hanging outside of a school in Texas.

Deputies responded to Ehrhardt Elementary School Tuesday at 8 p.m. to investigate the incident. The school is part of Klein ISD.

Overnight, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen's death appears to have been a suicide.

"Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself. There are currently no signs of foul play. Cause of death is pending autopsy," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet.



On Wednesday, the school district issued the following statement:

"On Tuesday night, an individual was found in distress on the property of Ehrhardt Elementary School. First responders immediately began attempts to save the individual's life. The individual did not survive. This matter remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Klein ISD grieves this tragedy. The district offers the full support of our counseling team to all members of the Klein community. If you are in need of support, please visit kleinisd.net/gethelp."

Sadly, this is the second incident this week after a man was found hanged to death in northwest Harris County.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273- 8255.

FBI released a statement on Monday on the recent hangings, saying:

The FBI, U.S. Attorney's office for the Central District of California and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are actively reviewing the investigations into the hanging deaths of two African American men in the cities of Palmdale and Victorville to determine whether there are violations of federal law.

Malcolm Harsch Victorville death: Man found hanging from tree
EMBED More News Videos

An African-American man was found dead, hanging from a tree in Victorville, authorities say.



Family seeks independent autopsy in Palmdale hanging death of Robert Fuller
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyers for the family of a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale said Tuesday that they will seek an independent investigation and autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassuicideteenu.s. & worldmental healthinvestigationsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, another hurt in shooting at party in San Bernardino
Glendale woman surprised to find Amazon package full of opioids
Riverside County inmate pleaded for help before death, video shows
SoCal family devastated by COVID-19 seeks lung transplant for their mom
VIDEO: Woman drives through crowd of protesters in West Hollywood
Community leaders request renewed mask order in OC
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Show More
California to remove Columbus statue from state Capitol
Live updates: COVID-19 briefings from public officials
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
LA County sheriff's deputies to begin wearing body cameras
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for fallen Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff sergeant
More TOP STORIES News