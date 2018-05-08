No suspect named in fatal Highland Park shooting

No suspect has been named in a shooting that killed a man in Highland Park Monday evening.Family members have identified the victim as Alfred Montez. They say he had gone outside to buy ice cream from a street vendor.His family described him as a good and generous man.Montez was shot just after 5 p.m. near Avenue 52 and Monte Vista.There is no information on any suspects so far. Police said earlier the shooting could be gang-related.Anyone with information can contact detectives at (323) 561-3321, and at 1-877-527-3247 during weekends and non-business hours.People can submit information anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.