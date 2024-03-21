NOAA predicts there will be less rainfall and average temperatures this spring, and California is expected to remain drought-free.

NOAA spring outlook: What will new season bring to California?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has shared its spring outlook, including predictions for rain and flood risk. So what will California look like?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As people enjoy the first full week of spring in Southern California, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is issuing its seasonal forecast to give you a better idea of what's to come and how to prepare.

What's in store for California?

"2023 as a whole was the warmest year on record, and the U.S. was no exception," said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

"Warmer than average temperatures are favored for most of the U.S. with the exception of some areas in the southwest, and northern and central High Plains."

Two consecutive wet winters led to above average rainfall in California.

"2024 began with a parade of atmospheric rivers, but the focus of this moisture this year was further south into Central and Southern California," said Gottschalck.

All of the rain helped eliminate the state's drought and supplied major reservoirs with plenty of water. Gottschalck said most of the east and California are expected to remain drought-free this spring.

Heading into warmer months, NOAA predicts El Niño will weaken through the spring into a neutral state before La Niña conditions develop this summer.

What about the flood risk in California?

National Water Center Director Ed Clark said below average precipitation can be expected across the southwest so flood risk in California will remain low.

"We're not seeing any signals for even minor flooding in California," Clark said.

While NOAA's spring outlook is favorable, Gottschalck said residents should always be ready.

"Things can change very quickly during the spring, and we are worried about some of areas for extreme heat, wildfire risk, where some dry areas do exist," he said.

People are encouraged to keep a close eye on their local forecast because isolated storms could pop up this spring, which could trigger localized flooding.