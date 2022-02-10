Education

Full circle: LA woman fills in education gap in underserved communities where she grew up

By
LA woman helps fill in education gap in under-resourced communities

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sandra Cano is the daughter of Salvadoran and Honduran immigrants.

"I am originally from Los Angeles. I was born in East L.A. and my grandmother lived in the Maravilla Projects," Cano said.

Cano said she grew up in many systemically under-resourced communities. So her mom, who was a housekeeper, took her to schools on the westside of Los Angeles.

"My mom was working in more West L.A. neighborhoods in wealthy homes. A lot of her bosses told her that she needed to make sure that she prioritized my education. And that was her purpose for coming here to the United States," said Cano.

According to Cano, she feels fortunate she was able to earn her doctorate from U.C.L.A. in educational leadership.

"When I was growing up I had the opportunity to go into private school. But that really isn't what I felt should be happening," said Cano. "I felt that the communities from which I was in had the high quality of education at these schools same as the schools that I had to travel into West L.A."

The lifelong educator is currently the executive director of the nonprofit City Year L.A. She is the first Latina to hold this position.

The nonprofit helps fill in the education gap at schools in underserved areas. Now, Cano has made a full circle with the nonprofit by helping to provide more resources for students all over Los Angeles.

"I was given these opportunities and I was able to reach what I would consider academic success. And I feel that everyone that was in my community, all of my family and friends who didn't have the opportunity that I have deserve it," said Cano.

