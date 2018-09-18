Norco High School placed on lockdown two days in a row

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) --
Norco High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a suspicious phone call, authorities said. It's the second lockdown in as many days.

Sheriff's officials said the lockdown was prompted as a precaution as investigators conducted a search near the campus. The lockdown was lifted after it was determined there was no threat.

The school was also placed on lockdown Monday due to a report of a possible threat made against the school. That lockdown was lifted in that incident after sheriff's officials cleared the campus.
