Norco High School placed on lockdown two days in a row

Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. reported us clear and has lifted the Lockdown. They have deemed it safe for students to return to school. 1st period will start at 8am. pic.twitter.com/QCr3JstNQw — Norco High School (@NorcoHighSchool) September 18, 2018

Norco High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a suspicious phone call, authorities said. It's the second lockdown in as many days.Sheriff's officials said the lockdown was prompted as a precaution as investigators conducted a search near the campus. The lockdown was lifted after it was determined there was no threat.The school was also placed on lockdown Monday due to a report of a possible threat made against the school. That lockdown was lifted in that incident after sheriff's officials cleared the campus.