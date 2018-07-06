North Hills hit-and-run driver sought after fatally striking woman

A hunt is underway for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman crossing the street in North Hills and fled.The crash happened about midnight near Plummer Street and Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Authorities said the driver was traveling southbound when it hit the pedestrian, whose body landed underneath a parked car. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect vehicle continued south on Sepulveda Boulevard and made a right turn on Nordhoff Street. Police said two witnesses tried to follow the fleeing driver but lost track of the car.The suspect vehicle was described as a possible black BMW with tinted windows. Police added that the vehicle will possibly have damage to the front.Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact police.