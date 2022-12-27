WATCH LIVE

1 shot, 1 assaulted in armed robbery at North Hollywood store

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 2:39AM
One person was shot and another was assaulted during a robbery at a strip mall in North Hollywood on Monday, police say.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot and another was assaulted during a robbery at a strip mall in North Hollywood on Monday, police say.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. at a shopping complex, possibly at a liquor store, at Vanowen Street and Whitsett Avenue.

A hold-up alarm went off at a business and police found one person down with two gunshot wounds and another who had been assaulted, possibly with a broken nose.

The suspects were described as three men.

Police are investigating.

