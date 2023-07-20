31-year-old North Hollywood business suing LAPD for destroying shop during armed standoff last year

A business owner is suing the LAPD for destroying his shop during a standoff with an armed fugitive last year.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A business owner is suing the LAPD for destroying his shop during a standoff with an armed fugitive last year.

Carlos Peña has been living a nightmare for almost a full year. His business of 31 years, NoHo Printing and Graphics, was destroyed last August after an armed fugitive barricaded himself inside to elude U.S. Marshals.

The LAPD SWAT team showed up to assist in the barricade.

"After that, the SWAT team showed up, a couple hours later, they came in, did there thing and practically destroyed everything," said Peña.

Peña says the LAPD SWAT team is responsible for tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to his business during the more than 12-hour standoff. Photos from the scene showed equipment and inventory destroyed, as well as holes in the ceiling.

"We counted about 31 or 32 rounds of tear gas. They caused so much damage that in the end, I had to throw away all my inventory. Equipment wise it was about $63,000," he said. "In the process of chasing a criminal, they destroyed my business I had for 31 years."

The U.S. Marshals first denied Peña's claim, and then later referred him to the city of Los Angeles, which has so far done nothing.

"The same word the U.S. Marshalls used, they said they were 'immune' and couldn't help me out. In fact, they even laughed in my face they said, 'If anything, we are very sorry for what happened to you.' And so, here I am," said Peña.

Peña and the Institute of Justice have now filed a federal lawsuit against the city, seeking compensation for damage done to his store.

Peña said he is now working out of his garage.

"I've really lost faith in what the authorities' responsibilities are," he said.

Eyewitness News did reach out to the LAPD for comment, but was told the department does not comment on pending litigation.