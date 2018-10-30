North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was shot dead and another was wounded in North Hollywood Monday night.

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was shot dead and another was wounded in North Hollywood Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Denny Avenue, near Victory Boulevard.

Two people were found - one was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body, while the other was inside the residence. That victim wasn't conscious or breathing, authorities said.

The second person was transported to a hospital in stable condition, with at least one gunshot wound.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed an ambulance at the scene, where one of the victims was wheeled in and taken to a nearby hospital.

No information on a suspect or suspects was available. No further details were provided.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately clear, including if the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotman injuredman killedfatal shootingNorth HollywoodLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Suspicious device on U-Haul truck triggers Pasadena evacuations
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Vigil held in downtown LA to honor Pittsburgh synagogue victims
Show More
Man found guilty in 2015 Irvine murder
Mistrial declared in trial of Pomona officers involved in teen's violent arrest in 2015
Man, 89, stabbed at OC McDonald's
Suspected SoCal white supremacist appears in court
Images of truck involved in fatal San Gabriel hit-run released
More News