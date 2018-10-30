North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded

One person was shot dead and another was wounded in North Hollywood Monday night.The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Denny Avenue, near Victory Boulevard.Two people were found - one was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body, while the other was inside the residence. That victim wasn't conscious or breathing, authorities said.The second person was transported to a hospital in stable condition, with at least one gunshot wound.Footage from AIR7 HD showed an ambulance at the scene, where one of the victims was wheeled in and taken to a nearby hospital.No information on a suspect or suspects was available. No further details were provided.Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately clear, including if the shooting was gang-related.The investigation is ongoing.