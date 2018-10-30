North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One person was shot dead and another was wounded in North Hollywood Monday night.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Denny Avenue, near Victory Boulevard.
Two people were found - one was found outside of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body, while the other was inside the residence. That victim wasn't conscious or breathing, authorities said.
The second person was transported to a hospital in stable condition, with at least one gunshot wound.
Footage from AIR7 HD showed an ambulance at the scene, where one of the victims was wheeled in and taken to a nearby hospital.
No information on a suspect or suspects was available. No further details were provided.
Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately clear, including if the shooting was gang-related.
The investigation is ongoing.