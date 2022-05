NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strippers at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood rallied Friday, trying to pressure the owners of Star Garden to recognize their newly created union.In an industry infamous for a lack of basic worker protections, these women and their allies are fighting for better working conditions, and safety from workplace abuse.The last time strippers successfully unionized was in 1996 at the Lusty Lady Peepshow in San Francisco.