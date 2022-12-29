1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.

Gunfire erupted just after 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Hart Street.

Los Angeles police say three victims were found in an alley when officers arrived.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining victims were transported in ambulances to hospitals. Their condition is unknown.

A suspect description was unavailable.