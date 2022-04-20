kidnapping

3 men kidnap 4 Northern California tourists, steal roughly $70,000 worth of property, LAPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70,000 in property

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is now calling a follow-home robbery in the Beverly Crest area a kidnapping.

Investigators say three armed men followed four Northern California tourists from a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area to their Airbnb on Coldwater Canyon early Wednesday morning.

They say they spotted a luxury SUV following them and didn't go directly to their Airbnb. Instead, they drove until they said they lost the SUV following them, and then returned to the Airbnb.

However, when the victims parked their car in the driveway and got out of the car, they say they were robbed by three suspects armed with guns.

The robbery suspects stole their property in the driveway and proceeded to take the four men into the home at gunpoint.

The suspects stole about $70,000 worth of clothes and jewelry.

"This one is alarming in which the victims were forced to go inside of a residence where they were taken from a place safer, in front public view, out into a residence, which makes this a much more serious crime," Det. Chris Marsden said. "It's a kidnapping, which, when we catch them, this would punishable up to life in prison."

No one was seriously hurt. The suspects were described as males between the ages of 19 and 25.

They say there is no indication this is gang-related, but it does come after last week's warning from the LAPD that nearly 20 gangs were sending out crews to follow people home and rob people in wealthy neighborhoods.

READ MORE: More than a dozen LA gangs involved in various follow-home robberies, police say
EMBED More News Videos

The phenomenon, which police say armed suspects follow victims from restaurants and shopping areas to rob them, was "almost unheard of'' before last year, according to police.



The LAPD says there have been more than 250 similar incidents over the last year.

City News Service contributed to this report

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly crestcrimetheftkidnapkidnappingjewelry theftunsolved crimeguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax: 'I feel very sad'
Sherri Papini, woman who faked 2016 kidnapping, signs plea deal
NorCal mother who abducted baby detained near Nevada border; girl safe
Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed when small plane crashes near NB 210 Freeway in Sylmar
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Orbeez TikTok challenge results in injuries in Huntington Beach
Jury awards $1.5M to family in erroneous notification of man's death
DEA and Riverside County leaders sounding the alarm on fentanyl
Pacific Palisades high school reinstates mask mandate amid COVID spike
Show More
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
Upland standoff ends peacefully after concerns over children's safety
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Syracuse police investigating video of child being put in patrol car
More TOP STORIES News