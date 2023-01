The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man's body was found Monday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Northridge.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West Knapp Street.

Firefighters found the man's body in the garage, according to authorities.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire in less than 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.