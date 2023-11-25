LAPD investigates shots fired at Northridge Fashion Center, no injuries reported

Police responded to shots fired at the Northridge Fashion Center, but no injuries were reported.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to shots fired at the Northridge Fashion Center Friday evening, but no injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the scene after a report of shots fired around 5:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a large plate glass window at H2O Sushi & Izakaya restaurant was shattered.

It's unclear where gunfire erupted, but police say there was evidence of a shooting and the area was cordoned off with crime-scene tape. Officers were also seen looking into the trunk of a nearby car.

No injuries were reported and the mall was not evacuated.

There have been no arrests, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The mall was busy with customers for Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.