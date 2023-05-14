An investigation is underway after somebody tried to shoot a man in his driveway, in front of his children, in Northridge.

Caught on video: Man escapes after suspect shoots at him in front of his Northridge home

The incident on Friday evening was captured on the man's doorbell camera.

The man says he noticed a suspicious looking car when he pulled up to his home near Plummer Street and Encino Avenue. That's when a man opened fire, shooting at his car as he drove away. He was not hit, but bullets did strike his car and a nearby tree.

The suspect then got into the backseat of a sedan that also sped off in the same direction.

"Obviously, naturally, my kids are terrified that they had to witness this. My wife, she's very distraught. It's a very unsafe situation. It's a very unnerving situation," the man said.

The victim said this appeared to be a targeted shooting, but did not say why.

Additional details were not available.