1 person found shot in vehicle in Northridge; search for suspect underway

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was found shot inside a car in Northridge, and police have now shut down an area looking for the shooter.

AIR7 HD captured a large police presence near the 17000 block of Plummer Street. More than a dozen officers are currently on the scene.

Police say the victim was found inside a vehicle and was reportedly "in and out" of consciousness. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect, who's being described as a woman in her 50s, is currently being sought. A SWAT team has since been called out to the scene, and officers have began a search of a nearby apartment building where they believe the suspect may be inside.

A Los Angeles Unified spokesperson confirmed Dearborn Elementary, Balboa Magnet, and Holmes Middle School are currently on lockdown.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.