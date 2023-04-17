Man arrested for murder following shooting in Northridge that left 1 man dead, 3 others injured

Surveillance video captured the moment a suspect got out of their car and shot at four men in Northridge who had just begun painting over graffiti for free, killing one of them.

Two of the victims had just offered to paint over graffiti on the wall of a nearby ice cream shop for free.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Panorama City man was arrested for murder following a shooting in Northridge over the weekend that left one man dead and three others injured, police said.

Jamal Jackson, 24, was arrested on Sunday in Ontario and is currently being held without bail.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on this shooting. An updated video will be published and placed in this article soon.

Police said Jackson approached the victims near an ice cream shop on Parthenia Street and shot at them several times. Two of the victims had just offered to paint over graffiti on the wall of the shop for free.

Surveillance video released over the weekend showed the four men ducking from gunshots. The video shows one of the victims walking back to the ice cream shop, seeking help.

"The guys walked in. They said, 'There is graffiti on the wall. Do you want me to paint the graffiti for you, for free?'" recalled Victor Santoyo, the owner of Northridge Ice Cream. "I found them a little bit of paint and gave it to them, and then a few minutes later, we hear the gunshots. One guy came in, asking for help. He got shot in the stomach."

According to police, surveillance footage obtained by detectives showed Jackson exiting his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, near Van Alden Avenue, north of Parthenia Street.

"Jackson approached the victims on foot and produced a handgun, firing at them multiple times," read a press release sent out by police. "He then ran back to his vehicle and sped away."

As of Sunday, one of the men shot remains in critical condition, according to police. Two others underwent surgery, one of whom has already been released from the hospital.

Jackson is currently awaiting arraignment. His Camry has since been located and recovered as evidence.

Meanwhile, LAPD's Operations-Valley Bureau Homicide Unit is seeking additional victims following Jackson's arrest. Anyone with additional information is urged to call Det. Gabe Bucknell at 818-374-1928.