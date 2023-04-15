3 men hospitalized after being shot in Northridge, authorities say

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men were hospitalized in at least serious condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in Northridge, authorities said.

A fourth person was hospitalized in grave condition after suffering an unspecified injury that was not a gunshot sound, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 19100 block of Parthenia Street, the spokesperson said. A 911 caller said a 35-year-old man was unconscious and not breathing.

Police and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. The four patients were then transported to a medical center.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and launched a search for the suspected shooter, who was last seen heading west on Parthenia Street. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.