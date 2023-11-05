6 injured in violent Northridge crash; 1 victim in critical condition

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a total of six people were rushed to hospital, one of whom had had to be extricated from a vehicle.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people were injured in a violent crash Saturday evening in Northridge.

It happened around 6:41 p.m. near Lassen Street and Amestoy Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a total of six people were rushed to the hospital, one of whom had had to be extricated from a vehicle.

That person remains hospitalized in critical condition. The conditions of the other five people remain unknown.

It's unclear what led up to the collision.

Video from the scene shows two vehicles with serious damage.

The crash remains under investigation.