Man shot, killed by deputies at end of chase in Norwalk

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed by deputies at end of chase in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed in Norwalk following a chase on the 605 Freeway, authorities said.

The incident began just before 10 a.m. when CHP officers were following a suspect in a box truck on the southbound 605.

The suspect pulled off the freeway at Alondra Boulevard and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies became involved in the pursuit.

There was some type of confrontation that ended with sheriff's deputies opening fire and killing the driver of the box truck at Alondra and Piuma Avenue, officials say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The offramp to the freeway was closed and Alondra Boulevard was also closed in the area as the incident was investigated.

No additional details about why the suspect was originally wanted or what led to the shooting were immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countypolice chasechplos angeles county sheriff's departmentofficer involved shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EB 10 Freeway closed in Fontana after CHP chase ends in shooting
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
Coronado High School coach fired after tortillas thrown at team
Cows stampede through Pico Rivera neighborhood
NYT report: No tuna DNA found in Subway's tuna sandwich
Mother of two shot, killed after minor traffic accident in Chicago
Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Show More
Supreme Court rules for Pa. cheerleader in Snapchat case
Frontier Airlines making passengers pay 'COVID Recovery' surcharge
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode
Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested for marijuana possession
More TOP STORIES News