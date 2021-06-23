Man shot, killed by deputies at end of chase in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed in Norwalk following a chase on the 605 Freeway, authorities said.The incident began just before 10 a.m. when CHP officers were following a suspect in a box truck on the southbound 605.The suspect pulled off the freeway at Alondra Boulevard and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies became involved in the pursuit.There was some type of confrontation that ended with sheriff's deputies opening fire and killing the driver of the box truck at Alondra and Piuma Avenue, officials say.He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.The offramp to the freeway was closed and Alondra Boulevard was also closed in the area as the incident was investigated.No additional details about why the suspect was originally wanted or what led to the shooting were immediately released.