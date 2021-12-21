3 sought after store clerk shot and wounded during robbery in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects are sought after a store clerk was shot during a robbery at a liquor store in Norwalk Monday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 16100 block of Norwalk Boulevard when three men - two armed with handguns - entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the clerk handed the money over, but one of the suspects then reached over a plexiglass barrier and shot the clerk. The round grazed the clerk's head, LASD said.

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the suspects fled the scene.

A description of the suspects was unavailable.

At least two other armed robberies happened in neighboring communities Monday night. Investigators are trying to determine if they're connected.

