1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Target parking lot in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting Saturday near a Target parking lot in Norwalk.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Target store on Firestone Boulevard.

The sheriff's department said two victims - identified only as men in their early 20s - were found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. One of those men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Target store closed early as the investigation continued. No customers or employees are believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500. If you'd like to submit an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.