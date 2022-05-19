Teacher at a middle school in Norwalk arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 2 students

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A teacher at Los Alisos Middle School in Norwalk is set to appear in court Friday for allegedly sexually abusing two female students on campus.Scott Harrison Waln, 60, was arrested on two felony counts.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there may be more victims.The victims were 12 when the incidents happened, officials said. One of the victims was identified during the investigation stemming from an incident back in 2017.The Los Angeles County District Attorney filed one felony count of lewd act upon a child under age 14, and felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under age 14.Waln is being held on $1.2 million dollars bail.Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may dial Crime Stoppers at (800) 710-5273.