Brush fire in Riverside County burns at least 200 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

NUEVO, Calif. (KABC) -- As strong winds moved into Southern California, another brush fire broke out in Riverside County and forced residents in the rural city of Nuevo to evacuate.

The blaze ignited around 2 a.m. Thursday on the 23900 block of California Avenue and quickly burned 200 acres with 10 % containment, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, dubbed the Cerritos Fire, prompted mandatory evacuation orders that live on California Avenue, north of Tres Cerros Avenue in the west Hemet area, officials said.

A temporary evacuation center has been established at Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.



Large and small animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
