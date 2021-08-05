Longest serving nurse at Cedars-Sinai retiring after 50 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10929959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mattel selected six frontline workers from around the world and designed "one-of-a-kind" Barbie dolls in their image.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cedars-Sinai is saying farewell to the hospital's longest serving nurse.Patsi Saoud took off her scrubs for the last time last week at the Los Angeles hospital after spending 50 years working in the operating room."I think it's phenomenal that Patsi stayed so long. It shows a real dedication to patient care," said chief of cardiac surgery at Cedars-Sinai, Dr. Joanna Chikwe.For most of her time at the hospital, Saoud worked as a cardiac surgery nurse."Nothing really fazes her. She's always cool, calm and collected under pressure and we're really gonna miss her. We're really gonna miss her," Daniel Saculles, a cardiac surgery nurse at Cedars-Sinai, said.Out of the 50 years working at the hospital, Saoud only called out four or five times and now that she's retired, her plans include going back to school and sleeping in a little later.