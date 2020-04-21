Coronavirus California

Family questions safety at Upland facility after outbreak, death of loved one with Down syndrome

The family of a man who died after testing positive for COVID-19 says the Upland nursing home where he lived in wasn't properly prepared for the virus.
By
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is demanding answers from an Upland nursing home following the death of their loved one, who they believe fell victim to COVID-19.

Cindy Carrillo says the health of her brother, David, started going downhill in a hurry earlier this month. David, who had Down syndrome, was being cared for at Villa Mesa Care Center.

"I'm really sad that I put him there to be taken care of, and he passed because they weren't taking the proper guidelines to take care of him," Carrillo said.

She said they got a call April 9 that David was in respiratory distress. He was taken to the hospital and the next day he tested positive for coronavirus. A week later he was dead.

How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.



San Bernardino County has confirmed at least 11 cases of COVID-19 at Villa Mesa. Carrillo and her family say the facility wasn't properly prepared for the virus.

"We saw my brother on the 30th through the window of the facility and none of the nurses or the staff were covered with their masks," Carrillo said. "As of March 12, they should have been protecting themselves and the residents and that didn't happen."

A spokesperson for the facility provided a statement that read in part: "Our staff and ownership have taken all reasonable measures to reduce opportunities for social spreading and mitigate risks for our residents, while still providing essential care. Facility management and ownership continue to ensure that the San Antonio facility is equipped with Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) that will aid in the protection of all the residents and staff."

The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health told Eyewitness News it is planning to visit the location Monday and is working to have everyone there tested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessuplandsan bernardino countynursing homecoronavirus californiacoronavirusvirusdown syndromecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
OC seeing more protests of stay-at-home orders
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger discusses loosening stay-home restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
OC seeing more protests of stay-at-home orders
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
Show More
Garcetti releases LA budget with steep cuts, furloughs
Coronavirus: CA's strawberry industry could see 30% loss
Lawsuit alleges banks prioritized larger PPP loan amounts for small businesses
Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
More TOP STORIES News