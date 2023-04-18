Multiple people injured in parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan | LIVE

LOWER MANHATTAN, NYC -- A parking garage next to a Pace University building has partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan leaving multiple injured.

The building is located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street.

Officials have evacuated the university building that is next to the garage that's collapsed.

The upper levels of the three-story building collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing down.

Officials said at least three people pulled from the garage are being treated for injuries.

Firefighters have now been pulled out of the building due to concerns over it's structural stability.

Records show there are open hazardous building violations from 2008 for cracks in the concrete.

Crews are trying to determine what business and city agencies use the garage and make sure all employees and staff are accounted for.

Mayor Eric Adams has arrived on scene and is being briefed.

Pace University announced classes are now canceled.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.