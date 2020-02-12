VIDEO: Gun put to the head of Oakland man in brazen daylight armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Oakland neighborhood is on edge after a young man had a gun pointed at this head, was forced to the ground by two other men, and robbed all while washing his car in his own driveway in broad daylight.The frightening armed robbery was captured on home surveillance video.It happened at 1:30 Monday afternoon in Oakland's Dimond district.The victim can be seen on the video using a vacuum inside his Blue BMW.Two men can then be seen in the video sneaking up behind him and pulling a handgun on him, pointing it at his head.The victim briefly scuffles with the men before they pin him against the car and again points the gun at this head.The suspects then force him to the ground and one man can be seen reaching into his pocket and patting his body down.They look into his car as well before running away down the sidewalk. The victim remains on the ground for a few seconds before sitting up, turning off the vacuum he was using to clean his car, and running inside.The victim, who did not want to go on camera for fear of retaliation, told ABC7's sisters station KGO off-camera that the suspects stole his phone, and a gold necklace and bracelet. He says all the stolen belongings are worth $4,000-$5,000.The victim was not physically hurt during the robbery."I'm glad he's okay. It's a scary moment for everybody," said Freddy Rojas, the victim's uncle. He lives in the same building as his nephew and installed the Ring camera that captured the brazen crime."It can be any person, happen to any person around here."But what Rojas and his neighbors want criminals to know, is that if they're on that street, they're on camera."Now I think we're going to deploy a much larger network of cameras here so that should a neighborhood have a problem we've got more footage," said Andy Norton, who runs the neighborhood watch group for his block, in Oakland's Dimond neighborhood, where he's lived for 26 years.Norton's cameras caught what neighbors believe is the suspects' white sedan, moments before it stopped down the street before the robbery."This is the worst thing that's happened probably in 10 years."Norton says he and his neighbors are developing a surveillance camera network on the street. "Hopefully it will work for deterrence value first and foremost, and should there be a problem, then we'll have a record of it"Oakland Police Department says their robbery unit is investigating the incident.