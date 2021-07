Video shows thief smash car window, rob driver stuck in Oakland traffic

EMBED >More News Videos A thief jumps out of its vehicle, smashes window and robs a driver while in traffic in San Francisco.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Shocking video from Oakland shows a thief smashing the window of a car that was stuck in traffic and stealing a woman's belongings in broad daylight.Surveillance footage, which is being used in the Oakland Police Department's investigation of the incident, shows a man jump out of a white sedan and attempt to break the woman's passenger side window. He then smashes the back passenger side window and reaches inside to steal her purse and backpack.The woman was understandably shaken, even several days following the incident which happened near the 22nd St. intersection after she left a nearby bank.She did not want to go on camera but said during a phone call with our sister station ABC7 News, that she thought she was going to be killed."I was yelling and looking at him and we made eye contact," said the victim.Though law enforcement sources say this kind of break-in seems unusual, it's not the first time we've seen break-ins and robberies while driving.Back in February, two real estate photographers were targeted while approaching an on-ramp in San Francisco . They had just left a photoshoot.Oakland police say they've seen a 115% increase in armed carjackings this year compared to last. Police are using this video in their investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.