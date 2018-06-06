OC approves $4 million plan for active shooter training at schools

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday on a three-year, $4 million active-shooter training program for teachers and school officials.

The FBI, Orange County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies will provide the training.

"We are going to learn techniques from the best in law enforcement that will substantially increase the chance for everyone to get out alive during one of these horrendous tragedies," said supervisor Todd Spitzer in a statement.

The money will also go toward creating a system that measures student confidence and stress coping ability.

The program will be led by the Health Care Agency and Department of Education and run through June 30, 2021. It will receive increments of roughly $1.3 million each year, from Proposition 63 funds.

"In the past two years, the Sheriff's Department responded to 469 threats of violence at our schools," Spitzer said. "Of that number, 179 students were arrested and 183 weapons were seized. We need to be ready."

The program will be open to schools that request it.
