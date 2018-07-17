Authorities have charged a transient with setting at least eight fires in Santa Ana and the city of Orange.Gustavo Abarca Garcia, 26, is accused of setting seven fires in forested areas and one blaze that burned a fence and part of a yard and home on River Lane in Santa Ana, causing some $20,000 in damage.If convicted of all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and three months in state prison.Garcia was arrested on Friday shortly after the River Lane fire.Police had initially suspected he could have been linked to as many as 14 fires, but for now he has been charged with seven counts of arson of forest, one count of arson of property and vandalism.Garcia is scheduled for a court appearance on July 25.Anyone with further information about these intentional fires or additional suspects is urged to contact OCFA Fire Captain Lackey at 714-573-6709 or the SAPD at 714-245-8345.