A suspect who led police on a brief chase in Orange County was fatally shot by officers after bailing out with a gun in his hand, authorities say.Santa Ana police said the chase started about 10 p.m. Sunday, when officers attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation.The driver took off and went westbound on 1st and Newhope streets in Santa Ana, near where the suspect threw a gun out the window, authorities said.While driving on the wrong side of the road, the suspect crashed head-on into a car near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Bolsa Avenue in Westminster and bailed out with a second gun in his hand, according to police.Santa Ana police officers opened fire and struck the suspect, who died at the scene, authorities said."What was he doing driving around with two guns? Obviously, he didn't want to stop for the officers, so once we get him identified, we're going to have to look into who he is and why he would be out with two guns, running from the police," said Santa Ana PD Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.An elderly couple in the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.Westbound Bolsa Avenue was shut down while investigators combed the scene.