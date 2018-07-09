Orange County chase involving man armed with 2 guns ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect who led police on a brief chase in Orange County was fatally shot by officers after bailing out with a gun in his hand, authorities say.

By and ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect who led police on a brief chase in Orange County was fatally shot by officers after bailing out with a gun in his hand, authorities say.

Santa Ana police said the chase started about 10 p.m. Sunday, when officers attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation.

The driver took off and went westbound on 1st and Newhope streets in Santa Ana, near where the suspect threw a gun out the window, authorities said.

While driving on the wrong side of the road, the suspect crashed head-on into a car near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Bolsa Avenue in Westminster and bailed out with a second gun in his hand, according to police.

Santa Ana police officers opened fire and struck the suspect, who died at the scene, authorities said.

"What was he doing driving around with two guns? Obviously, he didn't want to stop for the officers, so once we get him identified, we're going to have to look into who he is and why he would be out with two guns, running from the police," said Santa Ana PD Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

An elderly couple in the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Westbound Bolsa Avenue was shut down while investigators combed the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseofficer-involved shootingshootingman shotSanta AnaWestminsterOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News