OC coached killed in Calabasas helicopter crash honored during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Community members and loved ones gathered in Huntington Beach Saturday to honor the memory of Christina Mauser, one of the 9 people killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of Kobe Bryant.

At the candlelight vigil, a woman with bagpipes who was not scheduled to play led the procession of mourners down to the end of the pier. Nine roses were tossed into the ocean, each representing one of the lives lost, including Mauser.

Mauser was a former coach at Orange County's Harbor Day School where Gianna Bryant attended, and most recently worked full-time at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Newbury Park.

OC coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash remembered by husband
EMBED More News Videos

Matthew Mauser reflected on the memory of his late wife Christina Mauser, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.



Her daughter, Penny, attended Harbor Day with Gianna, Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter who was also killed in the crash.

Christina's husband and three children had planned to attend the vigil but told loved ones they just couldn't bear it.

"My family really appreciates all the support. I will tell you that my brother is overwhelmed with all the support that he's been given," said Christina's brother-in-law, Gabriel Mauser.

Mourners were encouraged to sign posters along the pier to offer words of support to the grieving family.

MORE: Calabasas helicopter crash - What we know about all 9 victims
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know so far about the nine people, including Kobe Bryant, who were killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas Sunday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countykobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Law enforcement officials call on Congress to act on 'ghost guns'
ABC Network President Karey Burke attends benefit event for CHLA transyouth center
LA's homeless women are disproportionately impacted, study says
Seal pup rescued from lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach
High-speed chase through several SoCal freeways ends in Commerce
Show More
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China to scold people without masks
Super Bowl weekend: CHP, DUI victim team up to spread awareness
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
49ers' Sanders shares photos of customized cleats honoring Kobe
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
More TOP STORIES News