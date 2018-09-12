#BREAKING High-speed pursuit ends in deadly crash in Santa Ana; active investigation near Chestnut & Lyon — details on @ABC7 starting at 4am! #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/tYGW5aDx1I — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) September 12, 2018

A burglary suspect was killed and two others were hospitalized Tuesday evening after their SUV crashed at the end of a high-speed police chase in Santa Ana.Although the three individuals were suspected of an earlier burglary in Tustin, authorities said the pursuit involving sheriff's deputies initially stemmed from a traffic violation.The white SUV slammed into a tree shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Lyon Street and Chestnut Avenue, said Battalion Chief Colton Ashby of the Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where the front passenger was pronounced dead.They used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver and one other passenger, who were transported to trauma centers in critical condition. None of the suspects were immediately identified.