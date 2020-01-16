OC investigators searching for Lake Forest arsonist caught on video

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County Fire Authority investigators are looking for an arsonist seen on surveillance video lighting an apartment leasing office on fire.Seeing the River Oaks Apartments leasing office burn just steps away from her building worried Sarah St. Sure."It's frightening to see it," St. Sure said.OCFA investigators said it was the work of an arsonist, but said there were no reports of threats against staff at the office.Surveillance video recorded around midnight Tuesday showed a man, about six feet tall and wearing all black, pouring a clear liquid onto the building and along the sidewalk leading to the office.OCFA Fire Investigator Capt. Shaun Miller said the man appeared to strike a match to light the fire."It appears that this was an intentional act that was directed at that specific location and I believe the use of the match was intentional to avoid being injured," Miller said.Investigators said getting caught didn't seem to be of concern for this person. They worried this brazen person would do it again."He doesn't show any regard for people around him or the possibility of being caught," Miller said.Following this suspect's trail was Freedom, an accelerant detection K-9. The lab told his handler where he smelled the liquid poured by the suspect and samples were sent off for testing.Freedom and investigators asked for the public's help. Investigators worried the suspect may do this again. St. Sure was also concerned."You always have that in the back of your head. I just hope that they can figure out what's going on," St. Sure said.The damage was estimated at at least $100,000.