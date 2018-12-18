#OCSDPIO Initial search of the school is clear. Briefing deputies and law enforcement partners to conduct a full, methodical search of the school. Campus remains on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/qpiufcseTM — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 18, 2018

A man has been detained after reports of a person with a weapon prompted lockdowns at two Orange County schools on Tuesday.The Orange County Sheriff's Department said calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. regarding an unsubstantiated report of a person on campus with a weapon at Hewes Middle School.Hewes Middle School and Foothill High School were both placed on lockdown. Deputies searched and cleared Hewes Middle School, though the campus remained on lockdown.Sheriff's officials told Eyewitness News that one man was detained. No weapon was found.