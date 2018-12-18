SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A man has been detained after reports of a person with a weapon prompted lockdowns at two Orange County schools on Tuesday.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department said calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. regarding an unsubstantiated report of a person on campus with a weapon at Hewes Middle School.
Hewes Middle School and Foothill High School were both placed on lockdown. Deputies searched and cleared Hewes Middle School, though the campus remained on lockdown.
#OCSDPIO Initial search of the school is clear. Briefing deputies and law enforcement partners to conduct a full, methodical search of the school. Campus remains on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/qpiufcseTM— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 18, 2018
Sheriff's officials told Eyewitness News that one man was detained. No weapon was found.
