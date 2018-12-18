Orange County school lockdowns: Man detained after report of armed person on campus

Law enforcement officials are seen in Orange County following reports of a person with a weapon at a school campus on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man has been detained after reports of a person with a weapon prompted lockdowns at two Orange County schools on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said calls came in shortly before 8 a.m. regarding an unsubstantiated report of a person on campus with a weapon at Hewes Middle School.

Hewes Middle School and Foothill High School were both placed on lockdown. Deputies searched and cleared Hewes Middle School, though the campus remained on lockdown.

Sheriff's officials told Eyewitness News that one man was detained. No weapon was found.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
