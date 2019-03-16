'Armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Orange sought

EMBED <>More Videos

Police said a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun in the city of Orange is still at large.

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police said a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun in the city of Orange is still at large.

Officers said 33-year-old Patrick Allen French of Costa Mesa shot his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning and then took off in a rented Ford Explorer.

The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said French is considered armed and dangerous.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
orangeorange countyshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities respond to plane crash in Riverside
IE business owner confronts suspect stealing work truck
Arson, assault suspect sought in Century City mall scare
OC man says road rage incident led to him getting shot at
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf
Fire burns out of control at Carson oil refinery
Los Feliz underground vault explosion leads to power outage in area
Show More
Palos Verdes teen Cameron Terrell pleads to new charges
Hundreds of LA students march for action on climate change
Santa Anita horse deaths: LA County DA's Office joins investigation
Remains of Navy journalist killed in Vietnam coming home
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
More TOP STORIES News