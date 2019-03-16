'Armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Orange sought

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police said a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend with a shotgun in the city of Orange is still at large.
Officers said 33-year-old Patrick Allen French of Costa Mesa shot his ex-girlfriend Wednesday morning and then took off in a rented Ford Explorer.
The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said French is considered armed and dangerous.
