A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly struck a motorcyclist with his truck on purpose in a road-rage incident in Placentia.The incident occurred Monday shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Hundley Way.Placentia police said Michael Eugene Begin, who was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, purposely clipped the rear tire of a motorcyclist from behind.The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a wall on the north side of the street, authorities said. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.The motorcycle continued up onto the north sidewalk of Orangethorpe Avenue and struck a pedestrian, who was transported to a hospital with a broken leg.Police said Begin made no attempt to stop and render aid. Instead, he fled the scene on the westbound 91 Freeway.Tuesday, police arrested Begin at a job site in Laguna Woods after a witness was able to give investigators a license plate of the Silverado. Begin was booked for attempted murder at the Placentia Police Department and taken to Orange County Jail.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to call Placentia police at (714) 993-8146.