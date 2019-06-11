Santa Ana sexual assault: Acquaintance arrested, not 2 homeless men as victim initially reported

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old acquaintance of a high school student was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting that student, who had initially told police that two homeless men assaulted her in Santa Ana.

The 17-year-old Century High School student told Santa Ana police that she was kidnapped then sexually assaulted by two male transient individuals as she was walking home from summer school on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. near the railroad tracks in the area of Minnie Street and East McFadden Avenue.

After the victim received medical attention, she was interviewed by detectives, who determined that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in the area of 700 South Lyon.

Special crimes detectives arrested Alexis Uriel Dominguez, an 18-year-old resident of Santa Ana. Dominguez was booked at the Orange County Jail on sexual assault charges and his bail has been set at $100,000.

Detectives made it clear that there was no kidnapping or abduction by a stranger in this case as initially reported.
