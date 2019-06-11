High-school student sexually assaulted in Santa Ana, police say

By Jessica De Nova
SANTA ANA (KABC) -- Santa Ana police are searching for two men accused of sexually assaulting a high school student as she was walking home from summer school Monday.

The assault happened around 11:15 a.m. near the railroad tracks in the area of Minnie Street and East McFadden Avenue.

The 17-year-old Century High School student sustained injuries and is speaking with investigators.

Police are searching the area for evidence. The two male suspects appeared to be transients, police said.

