55 Freeway shooting: OC supervisor offers $50,000 matching reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is expected to approve a request by Supervisor Don Wagner to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the road-rage fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

Wagner's request would match a reward the family has offered through a GoFundMe page. The page had raised more than $164,000 as of Sunday, but was taken down by Monday.

Another page was set up for the father of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was fatally shot on Friday while his mother was driving him to kindergarten at Calvary Chapel school in Yorba Linda.

The money will come from the discretionary budget of Wagner's office.

The emergency supplemental agenda item needs a four-fifths vote for passage from the five-member board because it was made after the board's agenda was posted.

Aiden Leos, boy killed in road rage shooting, honored by OC school where he was a student
The Yorba Linda school where Aiden Leos was a student honored his memory days after the 6-year-old was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in Orange.


Wagner made the offer because the shooting occurred in his district.

City News Service contributed to this report.

