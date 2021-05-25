55 Freeway shooting: OC supervisor offers $50,000 matching reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer

Wagner's request would match a reward the family has offered through a GoFundMe page. The page had raised more than $164,000 as of Sunday, but was taken down by Monday.
Another page was set up for the father of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was fatally shot on Friday while his mother was driving him to kindergarten at Calvary Chapel school in Yorba Linda.
The money will come from the discretionary budget of Wagner's office.
The emergency supplemental agenda item needs a four-fifths vote for passage from the five-member board because it was made after the board's agenda was posted.
Wagner made the offer because the shooting occurred in his district.
