OC teacher accused of drugging, sexually assaulting 17-year-old

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A Long Beach man who teaches in Huntington Beach was arrested Tuesday for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy who was living with him, police said.
Police believe suspect Andrew Bueno Potts, 43, of Long Beach may have victimized others.
Potts is a teacher at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach. The alleged victim was not a student there, but met Potts at a function hosted by the school, police said.
Police say he befriended the alleged victim and eventually took him in to live in his home.
Potts is accused of sexually assaulting the teen on three occasions in 2017 and attempting a fourth assault. Three of the incidents allegedly took place at Potts' home and one in San Francisco.
Police say he provided the teen with alcohol and alkyl nitrate, a drug also known as poppers.
Potts was booked on charges that include sodomy with a person under 18, sex with a foreign object involving a person under 18, oral copulation with a person under 18, harmful material sent to a minor, sodomy and sexual battery.
He was being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $500,000 bail.
Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to call LBPD Child Abuse Detective Denise Green at (562) 570-7321 or police dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.