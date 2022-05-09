Homeless mothers treated to special brunch on Mother's Day in Tustin

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11829620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mother's Day in L.A. County included Archbishop Jose Gomez blessing mothers at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary in Culver City.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- On Mother's Day, the organization "Operation Warm Wishes" provided a pancake brunch for mothers without a home and families in need.The non-profit has been making the less-fortunate feel special for the last 15 years.The organization's founder and president, Tyron Jackson, says that he wanted to do something extra special for this Mother's Day."Every month for the last 15 years we've done an event to bring together the community, and this is just one of the many things we do," Jackson said. "So in celebrating 15 years, we're just so happy to help so many families."Approximately 600 pancakes were divided into 200 boxes, and were transferred to the Tustin branch library courtyard to be distributed.It's also where Jackson set up a clothing expo for those picking up breakfast."So many people go unnoticed. They feel like they're not loved. They need kindness, they need compassion," Jackson said. "I wanted to make it extra special for those who are without. Those who are in need. Those who are struggling. Those who are in need of that encouragement."Volunteers, like long-time Tustin teacher Marlene Beisel, say that they feel the same way."It's just so special to be a part of this and give back to those specific, children, families, those pockets that are in need," Beisel said."This is just an amazing event," said Linda Callihan, who attended Sunday's brunch event. "I'm surprised about all the clothes that are here, and all the people, and the love that everybody has for us."