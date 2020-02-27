San Clemente woman sentenced to 51 years to life in 2018 DUI crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens

By and ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Clemente woman was sentenced to 51 years to life on Thursday for her role in a DUI crash in Huntington Beach that killed three teens from Las Vegas while they were on spring break.

Bani Duarte, 29, had been convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2018 crash. She was driving at high speeds on the Pacific Cast Highway when she rear-ended another car that was stopped at a red light. The teens' vehicle erupted in flames, leaving all three of them deceased at the scene.

The 17- and 18-year-olds, who were set to graduate from high school later that year, were identified by family members and friends as Brooke Hawley, Dyland Mack and A.J. Rossi.

"It's just horrible," Kelsi Halls, a friend of the victims, said tearfully while visiting a makeshift memorial near the crash site. "I just can't believe this happened. I didn't want to believe it. I just saw him and he's gone now."

Halls said the deceased were students at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

Duarte was unharmed in the crash.

