High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots

L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters in certain areas.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 4:22PM
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As many make plans to head down to the coast to escape Southern California's brutal heat wave, Los Angeles County health officials say there are high bacteria levels in the water at some popular spots.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Tuesday asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters in the following areas:

  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

The warning was issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The county collects and records information on beach conditions regularly and posts updates on its website.

To view map of impacted locations, click here.

