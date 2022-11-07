Orange County bus strike on temporary pause so voters can get to polls

A strike by Orange County bus workers is expected to take a temporary pause this week to ensure voters can get to the polls.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A strike by Orange County bus workers is expected to take a temporary pause this week to ensure voters can get to the polls.

Orange County Transportation Authority bus service will resume Monday and continue through Tuesday to help with voter turnout on Election Day.

If there's no breakthrough in the negotiations, the union for bus maintenance workers will consider resuming the picket lines on Wednesday.

The strike began last week amid an impasse in negotiations over salaries, benefits and pension plans. The current contract expired Sept. 30 but the two sides have been negotiating for months.

The two sides are meeting Sunday and expect to meet again Monday.

Here are the issues at stake in negotiations between the OCTA, bus workers union