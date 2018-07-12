Off-duty LASD deputy accused of putting loaded gun in child's backpack

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was arraigned Thursday for child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm after placing his loaded weapon in an 8-year-old child's backpack, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Manuel Murillo, 37, is accused of placing his loaded deputy firearm into his 8-year-old relative's backpack before dropping the child off with a caretaker on April 11.

That caretaker noticed the weapon about 25 minutes after Murillo left and contacted Fullerton police, who is investigating the case.

No further details on the incident were released.

Murillo faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
